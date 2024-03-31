Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $115.81. 3,207,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,005. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.96.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.