Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.01 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,341. The firm has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

