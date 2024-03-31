Bank Hapoalim BM Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

