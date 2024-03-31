Bank Hapoalim BM Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,705 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 636,478 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 442,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,311. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $53.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

