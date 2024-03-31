Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $63.24. 19,011,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904,938. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

