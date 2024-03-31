Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in FedEx were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.74. 1,650,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.83. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

