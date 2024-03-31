Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 268,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 538.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 134,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,506. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.