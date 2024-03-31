Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 15,063 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,702 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

