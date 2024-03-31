Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,545 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 14,618,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,210,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

