Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 290 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.10% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

