Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,347 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,755 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,456,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,273,030. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

