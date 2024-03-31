Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 495 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in FedEx were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $289.74. 1,650,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

