Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 980 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. 15,367,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

