Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 980 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.29 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.61. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

