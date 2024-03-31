Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,011,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,938. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

