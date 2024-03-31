Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

