Bank of America Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $18.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. Research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $46,345.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares in the company, valued at $84,137,798.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares in the company, valued at $84,137,798.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

