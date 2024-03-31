Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.