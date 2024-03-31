Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

