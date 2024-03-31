Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
