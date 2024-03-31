Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the February 29th total of 867,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barings BDC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC
Barings BDC Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. 568,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $986.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Barings BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.39%.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
See Also
