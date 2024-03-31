Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the February 29th total of 867,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 256,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. 568,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $986.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.39%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

