BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $196.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.29) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BeiGene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

