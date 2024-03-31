Benchmark Boosts Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $130.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITGR. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.40.

ITGR stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

