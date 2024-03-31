Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
Movado Group Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:MOV opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $616.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.
Movado Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 67.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
Featured Articles
