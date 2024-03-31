Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Movado Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MOV opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $616.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Movado Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.