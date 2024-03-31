Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $17.82 million and $9.22 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

