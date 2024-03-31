BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
