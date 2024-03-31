BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.