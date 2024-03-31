BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,318,000 after purchasing an additional 860,782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 434,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,341 shares of company stock worth $5,840,586. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.34 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

