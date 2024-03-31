BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BioVie Trading Down 0.9 %

BIVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 778,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,074. BioVie has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioVie will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

About BioVie

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioVie by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.