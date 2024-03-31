BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BioVie Trading Down 0.9 %
BIVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 778,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,074. BioVie has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioVie will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
