Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

BGI stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.