Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,386.07 billion and $541.48 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $70,468.73 on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.29 or 0.00846172 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00137486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,669,300 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

