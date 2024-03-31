Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.85 billion and approximately $457.55 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $602.13 or 0.00851974 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00137809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,684,406 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

