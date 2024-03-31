Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $96.88 or 0.00137486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $61.70 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,468.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.29 or 0.00846172 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00054155 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,675,581 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

