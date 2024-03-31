BitShares Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and $151,847.22 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001555 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

