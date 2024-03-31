Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of BALI opened at $28.89 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

