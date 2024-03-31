BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Declares Dividend of $0.20

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2045 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC remained flat at $52.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 556,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,981. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.