BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) Plans Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0811 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:HYMU opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

