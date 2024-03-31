BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Announces Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INMU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMU. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,235,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000.

About BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

