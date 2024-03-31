BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

CTVA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,463. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

