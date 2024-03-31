BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.45. 1,093,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

