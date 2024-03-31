BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 801 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.14. The company had a trading volume of 329,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,778. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

