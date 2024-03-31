BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 308 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

