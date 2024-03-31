BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,935,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,879. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

