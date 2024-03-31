BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $3,188,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

MDLZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

