BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.05.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 4,260,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,883. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

