BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.35. 3,204,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

