BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,398. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

