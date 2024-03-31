BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 77,654,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,978,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

