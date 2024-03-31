BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $60.30. 3,008,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

