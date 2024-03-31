BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $206.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.