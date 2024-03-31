BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,579,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

