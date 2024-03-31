BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $38.97. 6,721,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

